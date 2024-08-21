RedHawks Hang on for Series-Opening Win Over Fish

August 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Cade Torgerson on game night

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel / Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Cade Torgerson on game night(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel / Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO - All 18 starters in Tuesday's Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks-Winnipeg Goldeyes contest at Newman Outdoor Field got at least one hit as the home team held on for a 9-8 win in front of 2,786 fans.

The RedHawks totaled 16 hits, with a quarter of those coming off the bat of Alec Olund. Olund finished the game 4-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. It's his second four-hit game in 120 regular-season appearances for Fargo-Moorhead.

Juan Fernandez also had three hits for the RedHawks.

Cade Torgerson picked up his first professional win on the mound after coming on in relief of starter Colten Davis. Alex DuBord earned his 15th save of the year.

Ismael Alcantara stole his 61st base of the season in the fourth inning, putting him 10 behind the AAPB single season record set last season by Milwaukee's Bryan Torres.

With the win, the RedHawks are now a half game behind Sioux Falls and Winnipeg for the West Division lead with 12 games to play.

Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will continue their three-game series on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.