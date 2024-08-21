5 Straight, 'Hounds Showing Resilience

August 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds have won five straight games for the second time this season and are now three games clear of the final playoff following a 7-5 victory over the Gary SouthShore Railcats.

Leading 4-0, the DockHounds could have coasted like they did in the opener on Monday, but on Tuesday, five unanswered runs from the RailCats put the DockHounds in a deficit for the first time since Thursday.

Lake Country seemingly squandered the game, but the ever-resilient Hounds responded. Marek Chlup walked as the tying run and stole second to reach scoring position. JT Benson, who in his rookie season has as many RBI as starts, brought home Chlup to knot the game at five. Blake Tiberi walked to extend the sixth for Chavez Young, who broke the tie with a single the other way.

Curtis Terry homered last night, and for the third time this year, left the yard in consecutive games. His solo shot in the seventh inning provided a comforting insurance run for his fifteenth home run of the season in only 44 games.

Sterling Sharp looked to be one of the best starters for the DockHounds before suffering an injury that sidelined him for two and a half months. He returned to the mound with three scoreless innings while striking out four RailCats.

Blake Kunz and Mitchell Mueller held the line in relief and set up Alan Carter's seventh save of the season.

Lake Country can secure the four-game series with a victory Wednesday. Kelvan Pilot gets the ball at 6:35.

