Garcia Spins Gem, But Monarchs Fall in Extras

August 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs' Julian Garcia on the mound

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Madison Riebel) Kansas City Monarchs' Julian Garcia on the mound(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Madison Riebel)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- On a night that belonged to the pitchers, the Sioux City Explorers topped the Kansas City Monarchs in a game filled with playoff implications.

Justin Connell hit a walk-off single with two out in the 10th inning, scoring bonus runner Zac Vooletich for a 1-0 win Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

With the win, Sioux City (44-45) takes a three-game lead over Kansas City (41-48) for the final playoff spot in the American Association West. 11 games remain in the season for both teams.

The result also clinches the tiebreaker for the Explorers, who lead the season series 7-5 with one game to play.

The teams' final game of their five-game series is Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Kansas City 94.5 FM and AABaseball.TV.

Julian Garcia delivered another brilliant outing for Kansas City, allowing one hit, an infield single, in six shutout innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee matched Garcia's output and then some. The left-hander tossed seven scoreless frames with a season-high 10 strikeouts, allowing just two hits and two walks.

Junior Cerda and Brandon Brosher bridged the gap for the Monarchs and Explorers, respectively.

Cerda tossed two perfect innings, striking out four. Brosher delivered a scoreless eighth.

Monarchs outfielder Isiah Gilliam flied out to the warning track to open the ninth inning against Sioux City closer Kyle Marman. The Monarchs did not manage a baserunner in the frame.

Zach Leban countered with a 1-2-3 ninth of his own on the mound for Kansas City, sending the scoreless game to extra innings.

Marman retired the side in order in the top of the 10th, stranding bonus runner Frankie Tostado.

That set the stage for the bottom of the 10th and Connell's game-winning single.

Wednesday was the Monarchs' 15th extra-inning game of the season. They are 8-7 in those games.

UP NEXT

Jackson Goddard will start Thursday's series finale against Sioux City's Austin Drury.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.