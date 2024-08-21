Goldeyes Shut out RedHawks to Even Series

FARGO, ND - Winnipeg Goldeyes (49-38) starter Joey Matulovich and two relievers combined to blank the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-0 at Newman Outdoor Field Wednesday evening. The win halted a four-game slide for the Goldeyes, and it was also their league-best 11th shutout of the season.

With the victory, Winnipeg kept pace with the Sioux Falls Canaries, who swept a doubleheader against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The Goldeyes trail Sioux Falls by just a half-game in the West Division standings, with Fargo-Moorhead (48-41) two games back of the Canaries in third place.

Matulovich (W, 11-3) lowered his earned run average to 2.15 with a nine-strikeout performance. The right-hander is tops in the American Association in both of those categories, while his 11 wins are tied for the league lead. Matulovich went seven innings and gave up just six hits.

Thomas Ponticelli and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson each worked an inning of relief.

Dayson Croes - Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The Goldeyes hit three home runs. Third baseman Dayson Croes and right fielder Max Murphy went back-to-back with two out in the top of the third inning, while centre fielder Nick Anderson led off the eighth with his eighth of the campaign.

RedHawks' starter Braunny Muñoz (L, 5-4) surrendered two runs on six hits in five innings of work.

Winnipeg will look to even the season series Thursday at 7:02 p.m. CDT when Landen Bourassa (7-5, 4.14 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes. Fargo-Moorhead will counter with fellow righty Kolby Kiser (3-6, 5.77 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park for their final regular season homestand on Monday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m., when they will begin a three-game set against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

