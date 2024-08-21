'Dogs Go Scoreless in Doubleheader Sweep

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Saltdogs (32-56) went scoreless across two games as Sioux Falls (49-38) swept the doubleheader on Wednesday night.

GAME ONE

RHP Karan Patel went 4.0 innings giving up two hits, two earned runs, four walks, and struck out three.

INF Dakota Conners went one for two in game one with a single, his hit streak was extended to six games after game one.

OF Aaron Takacs got in the hit column again against Sioux Falls. At the end of game one Takacs was seven for his last 11 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

The Saltdogs struggled to find offense throughout game one going three up, three down in five of the seven innings. The Canaries' Ty Culbreth went the distance picking up his league-leading 11th win.

The Canaries would threaten in multiple innings, finally breaking through with two runs in the fifth on an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. They would add one more on an RBI single in the sixth.

RHP Gaylon Viney made his Saltdogs debut in relief of Patel going 2.0 innings surrendering three hits, one earned run, two walks, and striking out two batters. He was signed and activated on Wednesday.

The Saltdogs put the first two runners on in the sixth but a flyout and a 6-4-3 double play put an end to the threat. Lincoln would go 1-2-3 in the seventh and drop game one 3-0.

GAME TWO

RHP Cam Wynne went 4.0 innings in his sixth start of the season giving up just four hits, one earned run, one walk, and struck out four.

OF Kyle Battle doubled in game two as part of a one-for-three performance, one of four hits for Lincoln in the contest.

Sioux Falls opened the scoring in game two in the bottom of the first with an RBI single and that would be all they would need.

Lincoln would put the first two runners on in the third inning but would not get anything out of it.

The Canaries loaded the bases in the third inning but Wynne worked out of it getting a fly out to deep right field to escape trouble.

To the sixth, the Saltdogs got the doubleheader's lone extra-base hit from either team with a lead-off double from Battle, but the next three would be retired stranding the tying run on third.

Lincoln got a one-out single from INF Max Hewitt but a 4-6-3 double-play ended the game and the Saltdogs dropped game two by a final of 1-0.

Lincoln and Sioux Falls will play the resumption of Sunday's suspended game starting at 5:05 on Thursday night and then a 7-inning series finale that was regularly scheduled to wrap up the season series.

