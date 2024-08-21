Railroaders Are Headed to the Postseason

August 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders







Cleburne, TX - Despite the game one loss to Kane County, the Chicago Dogs took down the Milwaukee Milkmen to assist the Railroaders in clinching the first playoff berth in the American Association.

Cleburne is guaranteed one of the four spots in the East Division with 12 games left in the regular season going 54-34, the best record in the Association.

Not only do the Railroaders clinch a spot in the postseason, they are closing in on clinching the number one seed in the division. A feat never done before in franchise history. Locking down the top spot would award the club with home-field advantage and the opportunity to choose their round one opponent.

Cleburne could clinch that spot as early as this week in the series against the Cougars.

However, for the time being, a playoff berth was earned on Tuesday night by potentially the best team the city of Cleburne has ever seen.

