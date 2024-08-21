Canaries Sweep Twinbill from Lincoln, Move Back into First Place
August 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries moved back atop the West Division standings with a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln on Wednesday.
Sioux Falls blanked the Saltdogs 3-0 in game one behind Ty Culbreth's league-leading third complete game. The Canaries opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a Jabari Henry RBI single and Wyatt Ulrich followed with a sacrifice fly. Trevor Achenbach added an RBI single in the fifth and that was more than enough support for Culbreth. The left-hander allowed three hits over seven shutout innings to earn his league-leading 11th win.
The Birds won the nightcap 1-0 behind a first inning RBI single from Ernny Ordonez. Drew Mount led the offensive effort with three hits while Neil Lang tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his sixth win. Zach Veen and Charlie Hasty combined for 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as Hasty picked up his 16th save.
The Canaries are now 49-38 and return to action Thursday at 5:05pm.
