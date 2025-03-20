Goldeyes Add Canadian Leach to Pitching Staff

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Thursday of right-handed pitcher and former Baseball Canada Junior National Team member Landon Leach.

A Toronto native, Leach becomes the fifth Canadian on the Goldeyes roster, joining fellow right-handed pitchers Landen Bourassa (Lethbridge, Alberta), Trevor Brigden (North York, Ontario), Tylor Jans (St. Albert, Alberta), and Will Sierra (Montréal, Québec).

Leach was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Pickering High School (Ajax, Ontario). He was the first Canadian taken in that year's draft at 37th overall - 23 picks before the Baltimore Orioles chose former Goldeyes infielder Adam Hall.

The 25-year-old made his professional debut with the Twins' entry in the Rookie-Class Gulf Coast League in 2017 and advanced as far as the Class-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels of what was then known as the Low-A Southeast league in 2021.

Leach signed with the Atlanta Braves in 2022, pitching at three levels in their system, including Class-A Advanced with the South Atlantic League's Rome Braves.

In four minor league seasons, Leach compiled a 5-8 record with a 4.46 earned run average in 41 appearances - 30 of which were starts.

After signing with the Frontier League's Québec Capitales in 2023, Leach was injured during training camp and missed the entire season. He pitched last year for the Intercounty Baseball League's Toronto Maple Leafs.

Leach represented Canada at the 2017 U-18 Baseball World Cup in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where he was a teammate of Sierra's.

"Landon is someone who appeared on our radar very recently," said skipper Logan Watkins. "He's dealt with injury the last few seasons so it will be interesting to see how he bounces back. If he can get to where he was before his injury, he could be a huge late addition for us."

In another move, right-handed pitcher Aaron Shortridge, signed by the Goldeyes in January, has instead joined the Mexican Baseball League's Leones de Yucatán.

Winnipeg now has 25 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Trevor Brigden

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Juan Echevarría

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Tylor Jans

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Landon Leach

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Marcel Rentería

LHP Brady Rose

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

