Goldeyes Sign Veteran Shortstop Didder

March 24, 2025 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Monday of multi-talented position player Ray-Patrick Didder, whose primary position is shortstop.

A native of Oranjestad, Aruba, Didder has twice been a recent teammate of Goldeyes All-Star Dayson Croes when the pair represented the Netherlands at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 tournament last November, and the Japan Series earlier this month.

Didder was signed as an international free agent by the Atlanta Braves at the age of 18 and made his professional debut with their Dominican Summer League entry in 2013. He played seven seasons in Atlanta's system, reaching the Class-AA level on two occasions with the Southern League's Mississippi Braves.

After one year in the Los Angeles Angels' organization, Didder was signed by the Miami Marlins prior to the 2022 season, and spent part of the year with the Class-AAA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the International League.

The 30-year-old spent the last two campaigns in the San Diego Padres' chain, splitting his time between the Class-AAA Pacific Coast League's El Paso Chihuahuas and the Class-AA Texas League's San Antonio Missions.

Although Didder only appeared at shortstop, second base, and third base in 2024, he has also played all three outfield positions over the course of his career.

In 11 seasons in the minor leagues, Didder has compiled a .235 batting average, with 133 doubles, 42 triples, 58 home runs, and 351 runs batted in. He has also swiped 241 bases.

Didder has also played professionally in Puerto Rico, Italy, and Mexico.

"Ray-Patrick is a big pick up for us," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "On top of having a very long impressive resumé, he is still playing at a high level this late in his career. He can play all over the field, hit for power, and steal bases. Also, being from Aruba and being friends with Dayson, I know he's excited to get to Winnipeg and have a great season."

Winnipeg now has 26 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Trevor Brigden

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF Dayson Croes

IF Ray-Patrick Didder

RHP Juan Echevarría

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Tylor Jans

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Landon Leach

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Marcel Rentería

LHP Brady Rose

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

