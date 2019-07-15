Redbirds Blast Four Home Runs in 8-6 Win

July 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds hit four home runs, and the bullpen tossed 6.0 scoreless innings to finish an 8-6 win in the series opener at the Round Rock Express (Astros) Monday night in Round Rock, Texas.

Adolis Garcia hit two long balls for the Redbirds (38-57), his 17th and 18th of the season, and Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena also went deep for Memphis. Along with the quartet of home runs, Joe Hudson was on base three times with two hits and a walk, and Martinez also drew two free passes to go along with a pair of hits.

After Genesis Cabrera worked 3.0 innings as the starter, allowing six runs on six hits and leaving with the Redbirds trailing 6-5, the Memphis bullpen dominated down the stretch as the offense continued to roll.

Ryan Helsley fired 3.0 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and striking out four, and he gave way to Junior Fernandez who followed with 2.0 one-hit innings of his own. He also struck out four. Hunter Cervenka allowed two singles in the bottom of the ninth, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate with one out, but he got a double play to finish the ballgame.

Memphis put up a three-spot in the fifth to take an 8-6 lead, as Arozarena hit a two-run home run and Garcia cranked his second of the night.

Round Rock (55-40) had the tying run on base or at the plate in the fifth, sixth, eighth, and ninth innings, but the Redbirds bullpen was masterful in closing out the victory.

The four-home run game was one shy of Memphis' season high.

Game two between Memphis and Round Rock is tomorrow night at 7:05. The Redbirds remain on the round through Sunday, with a three-game series at Omaha following this four-game set with the Express.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Wednesday, July 24 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, July 25 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Wednesday, July 31 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, August 1 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Friday, August 2 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat tacos buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option with free ballpark food and free Chick-fil-A at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack

Saturday, August 3 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, August 4 at 2:05: Redbirds Wiffle Bat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Prairie Farms Dairy; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Monday, August 5 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

