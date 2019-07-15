Missions Win Fifth in a Row in Rout of Nashville

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time in at least 30 years, the Missions have scored at least eight runs in five consecutive games. Thanks to 15 hits and two long balls, the Missions dominated Nashville 11-1. They run their winning streak to five games.

After going 4-for-5 with two home runs in Sunday night's ballgame, Missions outfielder Trent Grisham continued to swing a hot bat as he led off the game with a solo blast to give the Missions an early 1-0 lead.

It took Nashville a couple of innings to respond to Grisham's home run. Eli White led off the fourth inning with a towering home run to left field, his 12th long ball of the season. This tied the game up at one a piece.

The Missions offense opened things up a six-run onslaught in the fifth inning. After loading the bases to start the inning, Cory Spangenberg drove in two runs with a single. David Freitas followed that up with an RBI single of his own. The exclamation point came in the next at-bat when Travis Shaw launched a three-run moonshot over the right-field scoreboard to give the Missions a 7-1 lead.

San Antonio continued to add to their lead in the seventh inning. After reliever Wei-Chieh Huang walked three of the first four batters he faced, Grisham drove in a run with a single. Mauricio Dubon drove in a run as well courtesy of a fielder's choice to give the Missions a 10-1 lead.

The run output continued into the eighth inning as the Missions made it 11-1 after a Nate Orf RBI single. Orf was the sixth different Missions player to record an RBI in the game.

Gio Gonzalez got the start tonight for the Missions as he continues his rehab from arm fatigue. On a 70-pitch limit, Gonzalez was pulled after recording the first two outs of the fifth inning. He did not factor into the decision after 4.2 innings. He allowed one earned run on five hits, walked nobody, and struck out four batters.

Miguel Sanchez replaced Gonzalez in fifth and records his third win of the season and improves his record to 3-4. He pitched 2.1 innings of relief without allowing a run, he gave up one hit and struck out three.

Seth Maness started for the Nashville Sounds. After surrendering the lead off home run to Grisham, he settled things down and held the Missions scoreless for multiple innings. That all changed when he was pulled after allowing six runs in the fifth inning. He pitched 4.1 innings, allowed seven earned runs on ten hits, walked four, and struck out one. With the loss, he falls to 5-3 on the season.

The Missions continue their four-game series with the Nashville Sounds Tuesday night at Wolff Stadium. Left-hander Drew Smyly (1-0, 3.00) is scheduled to make his third start for the Missions against right-hander Pedro Payano (2-2, 3.08) for the Sounds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improved to 59-36 on the season.

Gio Gonzalez made his second rehab appearance, first with the Missions. In a no decision performance, he pitched 4.2 innings, allowed one earned run on five hits, no walks, and four strikeouts

The Missions have scored at least eight runs in five straight games for the first time since at least 1987.

Mauricio Dubon extended his hitting streak to ten games with a base hit in the fifth inning.

With a sixth inning double, Cory Spangenberg set a new career high with 24 doubles in a season

Six different Missions players recorded an RBI (Grisham, Dubon, Spangenberg, Freitas, Shaw, Orf)

