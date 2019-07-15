Walsh, Tovar Have Four Hit Games in Loss

The Las Vegas Aviators banged out sixteen hits, twelve of them for extra bases including five home runs, as they rolled to a 13-9 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday night.

The Bees jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Jared Walsh, a run scoring triple by Brennon Lund and an RBI single by Wilfredo Tovar, but Las Vegas answered with five runs in the second, taking the lead for good on a two run homer by Mark Payton. It was the first of three roundtrippers for Payton in the game. With runs in the seventh and eighth, Salt Lake pulled to within two at 9-7, but the Aviators put the game away with four runs in their half of the eighth.

Salt Lake starter Jaime Barria (3-2) took the loss, as he went just four and two-third innings and allowed nine runs on twelve hits, including three of the home runs. Walsh and Tovar led the Bees' offense, as each had four hits and two runs batted in. For each, it was their second four hit game of the season. Taylor Ward added three hits, including his 20th homer, and one RBI. The Bees have now dropped two out of three in the series and are now 6-6 versus Las Vegas this season.

