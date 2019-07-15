Express RHP Rogelio Armenteros Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

July 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Three's company! For the third time in 2019, a member of the Round Rock Express has taken home weekly honors from the Pacific Coast League as RHP Rogelio Armenteros was named the league's Pitcher of the Week for July 8-14.

The righty was dominant in his lone start during the week, pitching a 6.0-inning shutout of the Iowa Cubs on July 12. Armenteros surrendered just five base hits and a walk while matching his season-high with seven strikeouts. The performance marked his longest shutout appearance since holding the Tacoma Rainiers scoreless in an 8.0-inning start on August 26 with the Fresno Grizzlies.

On the year, Armenteros owns a 4-6 record with a 5.05 ERA (32 ER/57.0 IP). He has racked up 63 strikeouts to just 21 walks in his 14 appearances, including 13 starts, with the Express. The Havana, Cuba native made his major league debut with Houston on June 14, pitching 3.0 shutout innings out of the team's bullpen in a 15-2 Astros win. In two appearances with Houston this season, Armenteros has allowed just two runs on six hits in 5.0 strong innings.

The 24-year-old was originally signed by the Astros as a non-drafted free agent on September 15, 2014 and has posted strong numbers in the Houston farm system since. Armenteros owns a 33-19 record with a 3.40 ERA (184 ER/487.0 IP) in 101 total outings, including 88 starts, at the minor league level. His best season came in 2017, where he combined to go 10-4 with a 2.04 ERA (28 ER/123.2 IP) in 24 appearances, including 20 starts, between Fresno and Double-A Corpus Christi.

The award is the latest in a string of honors for the right-hander. Armenteros was named the Class A-Advanced Lancaster Jethawks June Pitcher of the Month as well as the California League Pitcher of the Week for July 4-10 in 2016. A year later, he was named a Texas League All-Star with Corpus Christi prior to taking home Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Month honors for July shortly after being promoted to Fresno.

The honor also marks the sixth time this season that an Express player has earned an award from the PCL. OF Yordan Alvarez was previously named the Player of the Week for April 29-May 5 before RHP Cy Sneed became the Pitcher of the Week for May 20-26, then INF Nick Tanielu was awarded Player of the Week honors for June 3-9. Alvarez was selected as the league's Player of the Month for April, then OF Kyle Tucker followed up with Player of the Month honors in May.

The Express open a four-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) on Monday night. Round Rock RHP Jose Urquidy (3-1, 2.89) is slated to start opposite Memphis LHP Genesis Cabrera (3-4, 5.83). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

