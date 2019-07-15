Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa to Begin Major League Rehab Assignment in Round Rock on Monday Night

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Houston Astros announced on Monday afternoon that World Series Champion, 2017 All-Star and 2015 American League Rookie of the Year SS Carlos Correa will begin a major league rehab assignment with the Round Rock Express beginning tonight, Monday, July 15. The Express host the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) for a four-game series at Dell Diamond starting tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Correa is on the road to recovery after suffering a fractured rib in late May. He was placed on Houston's 10-day injured list on May 29 before being moved to the 60-day injured list on July 12.

The 24-year-old was swinging a hot bat with the Astros prior to his injury. Correa owns a .295 batting average (56-190) with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 50 games with the club in 2019. He had reached base safely in 13 of his last 15 games prior to landing on the shelf.

Correa has been one of Houston's most productive players in recent years, hitting to a .279 batting average (551-1978) with 116 doubles, seven triples, 92 home runs and 348 RBI in 521 career games at the major league level since being called up to the Astros in 2015. He jumped out of the gate to begin his career, earning American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 after beginning the season with Double-A Corpus Christi before appearing in 99 games with the Astros.

The Ponce, Puerto Rico native became the first shortstop in Houston Astros history to earn a trip to the All-Star Game back in 2017. He also became the first shortstop in MLB history to hit at least 20 doubles and 15 home runs in each of his first four major league seasons, as well as the first shortstop in MLB history to tally 20 home runs in each of his first three seasons.

Correa was originally selected first overall by Houston in the 2012 MLB Draft, becoming the highest drafted Puerto Rican player in MLB history. He rocketed through the Astros organization, making his major league debut in just his fourth season with the club. Aside from 2017 rehab stints with Triple-A Fresno and Double-A Corpus Christi, as well as a brief stint with the Hooks last season, Correa has spent each of the last five seasons at the major league level.

The Express open a four-game series against the Redbirds on Monday night. Round Rock RHP Jose Urquidy (3-1, 2.89) is slated to start opposite Memphis LHP Genesis Cabrera (3-4, 5.83). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be streamed online via MiLB.tv with a valid subscription while audio from tonight's contest is available from AM 1300 The Zone.

