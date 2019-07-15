Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (40-53) vs. San Antonio Missions (58-36)

Game #95: Nashville Sounds (40-53) vs. San Antonio Missions (58-36)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (5-2, 4.97) vs. LHP Gio Gonzalez (0-0, ---)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Nick Solak Arrives: Infielder Nick Solak has been assigned to Nashville after being traded from Tampa Bay in exchange for pitcher Pete Fairbanks. Solak is now rated the 10th-best prospect in Texas' organization and is the 9th-best second baseman prosect by MLB Pipeline. He has played in 85 games with Triple-A Durham this season, hitting .266 (80-for-301) with 56 runs, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 17 home runs and 47 RBI. Solak was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Louisville.

Way Back When: Nashville played the first half of their season games against San Antonio in the first 19 games of the season. The Sounds are 3-5 thus far against the Missions, splitting the series in San Antonio and losing 3-of-4 in Nashville. Sounds hitters have preformed as such: Jett Bandy, .125 (2-16), HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB; Matt Davidson, .241 (7-29), 2 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI; Zack Granite, .375 (9-24), 2B, 3B; Carlos Tocci, .120 (3-25), 2B, RBI, 2 BB; Jose Trevino, .308 (4-13), HR, 2 RBI, BB; Eli White, .241 (7-29), 3 2B, 3B, 2 BB.

Maness vs. González: Tonight's starters last pitched against each other in the Major Leagues on April 21, 2015. Seth Maness pitched in relief for the St. Louis Cardinals while Gio González made the start for the Washington Nationals. Maness faced two batters, allowing no runs and 1 hit while striking out a batter. González dueled Cardinals' starter Lance Lynn, with both pitchers going 6.0/6.1 innings respectively. González didn't allow a run on 8 hits and 4 walks while striking out 7. Washington won the game 2-1 in 10 innings on a walk-off home run by Yunel Escobar. Cardinals' reliever Carlos Villanueva, who helped the Sounds throw a no-hitter in 2006 on this date, earned the loss after allowing the walk-off.

Two Bombs for Wisdom: Infielder Patrick Wisdom has hit with great power as of late. He hit a walk-off home run on July 13 versus New Orleans and then hit two home runs last night to put his season total at 15. It is the third time a Nashville hitter has had a multi-home run game, with Wisdom doing it on May 18 at Round Rock and Matt Davidson hitting two on April 30 versus Omaha. 9 of Wisdom's home runs this season have come in the last 19 games (since June 18). He is ranked 2nd in the PCL during that span, trailing Sacramento's Zach Green (11). Wisdom is currently on a six-game hitting streak, his longest of the season.

Trevino Bouncing Back: Catcher Jose Trevino has hit well in his three games back since rehabbing from his quad injury. After going 2-for-4 with a double last night, he is 5-for-11 (.455) with a double, home run and 4 RBI. He currently rides a three-game hitting streak, tying his season-high. Trevino is currently ranked the 26th best prospect in the Texas Rangers organization by MLB Pipeline.

Jason Wood Back at the Helm: Jason Wood has returned as Nashville's manager after missing the four-game series verus New Orleans. Wood was named the 29th manager in Nashville Sounds franchise history on January 8, 2019. The California native is managing the Rangers' Triple-A team for the fifth consecutive season and has a career managerial mark of 620-587. As part of an 18-year professional playing career, Wood played for the Sounds in 2000 and 2001 and is now the second former Sounds player to return and manage the club (Marty Brown, a player in 1988-89, a manager in 2001-02).

fans4thecure (@fans4thecure)

Join us in #Nashville, #Tennessee as we partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and @nashvillesounds to offer free prostate cancer screenings to all men 45+. For great #baseball and more info, click here > bit.ly/2XNg7rB

U.S. Pest Protection (@us_pest)

U.S. Pest kids took to the field and participated in @nashvillesounds "Field Of Dreams" festivities Saturday night at @FirstTennessee Park! #uspest #nashville #sounds

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

.@nashvillesounds Audio Rewind: Kenny Holmberg, Neil Solondz and Patrick Wisdom from pregame shows during the NOLA series. Tonight the Sounds start 4 in San Antonio. #Rangers jeffhempbp.wordpress.com/2019/07/15/aud...

1059 The Rock (@1059therock)

We're sending you to check out a @nashvillesounds game!

Play Heard It In A Rock Song coming up with @Templeonair to win your tickets to a Throwback Thursday game! @FreelandCDJR

ihr.fm/2jUDvjU

bit.ly/2XNg7rB

