Sounds Open San Antonio Series with Loss

July 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





SAN ANTONIO - In what was a close game in the first half of the game, San Antonio scored six runs in the fifth inning to break open their lead and continued to score, eventually winning 11-1. Two-time MLB All-Star Gio Gonzalez made a rehab start for San Antonio and allowed the only run to Nashville.

San Antonio scored first in the bottom of the first when Trent Grisham hit a lead-off homer on a fly ball to right-center field, giving the Missions a 1-0 lead. Nashville's starting pitcher Seth Maness pitched well after that, getting the Missions to ground into double plays in three of the first four innings.

Eli White was the one who tagged the run on Gonzalez when he hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was his 12th home run of the season. That tied the game at one apiece.

But San Antonio exploded for six runs in the fifth inning. Cory Spangenberg opened the inning up with a two-run single. David Freitas had an RBI single himself before Travis Shaw hit a three-run home run to make the score 6-1, Missions.

The Missions would score in each of the next three innings. Freitas hit another RBI single in the sixth inning. Grisham singled with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to score one, followed by a Mauricio Dubon RBI fielder's choice. Nate Orf was responsible for the final run in the bottom of the eighth when he hit an RBI single himself, finalizing the score at 11-1.

Game two of the series starts tomorrow at 7:05 p.m., where right-hander Pedro Payano (2-2, 3.08) will start for the Sounds and face off against left-hander Drew Smyly (1-0, 3.00) for the Missions.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 11-1 loss, the Sounds drop to 40-54 on the season.

The lead-off home run by Trent Grisham was the fourth time the Sounds allowed a lead-off home run this season. The last came from Oklahoma City's Gavin Lux on June 30. Connor Joe also did so on June 29 for Oklahoma City. Magneuris Sierra hit one on June 20 for New Orleans.

The Sounds three double plays tied a team season-high. The only other time they did so was on April 30 versus Omaha.

Eli White's 12 home runs rank third for the Sounds. He trails Patrick Wisdom (15) and Matt Davidson (22).

Zack Granite and Matt Davidson both had multi-hit efforts. It was Granite's 29th multi-hit game and Davidson's 19th.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.