Ian Happ Powers Iowa to Victory over Oklahoma City

July 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (54-41) beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers (41-53) by a final score of 5-2 at Principal Park Monday night.

Iowa jumped on the Dodgers early with two runs in the first inning on a wild pitch and a Jim Adduci single. Adduci went 2-for-4 on the night, increasing his batting average to .314 on the season.

Zach Reks homered in the second inning to cut the lead in half, but Iowa never surrendered the lead adding three runs on three solo home runs.

Ian Happ had his second multi-home run game of the year and Dixon Machado added to his career high with his 11th home run of the season.

Gavin Lux got a run back for Oklahoma City with a solo home run in the eighth, but that was all the Dodgers would score.

Colin Rea spun eight innings of four-hit, two-run ball, both runs were scored on solo home runs. The righty allowed just three walks and struck out six while Rowan Wick closed the ninth with his fifth save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- After throwing eight innings, Colin Rea recorded the longest start for an Iowa Cubs pitcher this season while matching a career high set on May 5, 2016, when he was with San Diego against the Mets.

- Ian Happ went 3-4 with two home runs, hitting .395 (17-for-43) with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, nine runs batted in, 10 walks and just 13 strikeouts over his last 11 games.

- Mark Zagunis extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the third inning off former Cub Justin Grimm.

Iowa and Oklahoma City will meet for game two of the four-game set tomorrow at 7:08 p.m. Promotions include Dollar Dogs and Baseball Bingo. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

