Game Notes vs. El Paso

Tonight marks game one of a four-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas and the start of a 10-game homestand for Reno. The Aces have been slow since the start of the second half with a 1-3 record against Tacoma over the weekend. Matt Koch will look to stop the bleeding for Reno tonight. He is coming off his best start of the season on July 6 against Sacramento tossing six innings while allowing just one run on three hits in an unfortunate loss. El Paso will counter with righty Emmanuel Ramirez who is up from Double-A Amarillo and making his Triple-A debut tonight. For the Sod Poodles, Ramirez was 6-5 this season with a 4.15 ERA in 17 games pitched (12 starts) over 84.2 innings. Double-A hitters were hitting .230 off the righty before his promotion. He earned a no-decision in his last start going six innings giving up five runs on seven hits against Double-A Frisco.

Welcome, Wilmer: Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Wilmer Flores will begin an MLB rehab assignment tonight with the Aces. Flores initially went on the IL in May due to an injured foot. The Venezuela product has played 623 games in the big leagues for the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks over seven seasons. He is batting .263 with 70 home runs, 267 RBIs, and 227 runs scored in his career. His best season came in 2017 for the Mets when he blasted 18 home runs, had 52 RBIs, and scored 43 runs in 110 games with a .271 average. He was hitting .281 in 128 at-bats before getting injured this season.

HR Derby Rematch: Yasmany Tomas and Chihuahuas infielder Ty France faced off on July 8th in the semi-finals of the Triple-A Home Run Derby at Southwest University Park. France had a strong showing launching 19 home runs, but Tomas was one better with 20 homers in the first round. Tomas ended up winning the event edging Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's (NYY) Mike Ford of the International League in the final round by one longball (19-18). This season, Tomas has six home runs against the Chihuahuas with two coming at home and four on the road. France has one longball but is hitting .467 against Reno this season over 30 at-bats.

