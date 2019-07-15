Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds

San Antonio Missions (58-36) vs. Nashville Sounds (40-53)

Game #94/Home Game #50

Monday July 15, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

LHP Gio Gonzalez (0-0, --) vs. RHP Seth Maness (5-2, 4.97)

Scoring Surge: In the first four games after the All-Star break the Missions' offense has been on fire. The Missions have scored at least eight runs in four straight games for the first time since April 8-11, 2000 when they scored at least 11 runs in four straight games at Midland. The Missions have collected at least 10 hits in all four games, which is the longest such streak this season. San Antonio has not had a stretch of five straight games with at least eight runs since at least 1987.

Broom Bristles: Last night the San Antonio Missions completed their fourth series sweep of the season as they won all four games against the Omaha Storm Chasers. San Antonio, New Orleans, Round Rock, and Tacoma are the only four teams in the Pacific Coast League who have not been swept this season.

Shutdown Staff: The San Antonio pitching staff has tossed 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings against the Nashville Sounds. The Missions did not allow a run in the final inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Sounds on April 21 then tossed a seven-inning shutout in game two. The following day San Antonio pitched another shutout, this time a nine-inning effort.

Career-Night: Trent Grisham had one of the best games in his career last night as he went 4-for-5 with 3 runs, 2 home runs, 2 singles, 4 RBI, and a stolen base. The four hits, three runs, and two home runs all matched season-highs. The 10 total bases for Grisham matched a single-game high for San Antonio this season with Keston Hiura who totaled 10 bases on April 26 against Oklahoma City and May 4 against Round Rock.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

ALS is a disease that has afflicted those close to Missions catcher @JacobNottingham. He recently sat down with @VinnieKENS5 to share his story. Tune in to @KENS5 tonight at 10 to hear his story and how he is trying to help find a cure for the disease.

TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS

RHP Burch Smith recalled by Milwauke

LHP Gio Gonzalez added on rehab assignment

RHP Jon Olczak reinstated from IL

