Chihuahuas Downed by Albuquerque, 12-3

The Albuquerque Isotopes hit five home runs in their 12-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night. Pat Valaika hit two of the homers and drove on six on his five-hit night.

El Paso starter Dietrich Enns was taken out after four innings, ending a stretch of 15 consecutive appearances in which Enns pitched five innings or more. Matthew Batten drove in two of the Chihuahuas' three runs and has 14 RBIs in his last eight games.

The Isotopes won three of the four games in the series. El Paso made one error Sunday, ending a stretch of four consecutive error-free games.

Team Records: Albuquerque (40-54), El Paso (56-37)

Next Game: Monday, 8:05 pm at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (0-0, -.--) vs. Reno RHP Matt Koch (1-6, 8.63). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

