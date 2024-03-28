Red Sox Wrap up Spring Training, Head Home for 2024 Season

March 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







In the final week of Spring Training, the Red Sox made their final preparations before heading north for Opening Day in Seattle on Thursday, March 28. It's been a busy spring thus far with the Dominican Republic Series, Spring Breakout, Brayan Bello's long-term extension, and over 22 exhibition games played entering this week, to name a few of the storylines from Fort Myers.

It is important to reiterate that the Major League Baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint. Spring Training is a time for players and coaches to prepare themselves for the wear and tear that the arduous season puts on the mind and body. Injuries and slumps are nearly unavoidable, but the right focus in Spring Training can help a player and team begin the season on the right foot.

That said, let's recap the Red Sox final nine games of Spring Training.

Monday, March 18

Red Sox 2, Twins 5

To begin the week, the Red Sox took a short bus ride to Lee Health Sports Complex for a matchup against the Twins. In the third inning of the game, Connor Wong gave the Sox a 2-0 lead following a towering two-run home run, but it would be all the offense could muster. The Twins cut the deficit to one in the bottom half of the third before adding four more two innings later. The Twins would win the game, 5-2.

Tuesday, March 19

Red Sox 5, Rays 2

The offense bounced back on Tuesday in a home matchup against the division rival Rays. Triston Casas had a big day, going 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Rafael Devers added a couple hits of his own while Ceddanne Rafaela, Eddy Alvarez, and Reese McGuire each picked up knocks. Joely Rodriguez closed out the game in a scoreless ninth inning, picking up two punchouts. The Red Sox would beat the Rays, 5-2.

Wednesday, March 20

OFF

Thursday, March 21

Red Sox 3, Orioles 2

After a day off on Wednesday, the Red Sox were back at it in Fort Myers for a Thursday night game against the Orioles. Wilyer Abreu got the scoring started for the Sox, driving in Rafaela with a single to right. After the Orioles took the lead in the seventh, a Casas single tied the game and Masataka Yoshida's RBI groundout gave the Sox a one-run lead. Brennan Bernardino and Cam Booser slammed the door in the eighth and ninth innings, giving the Red Sox the victory, 3-2.

Friday, March 22

Red Sox 1, Blue Jays 5

On Friday, the Sox traveled to Dunedin, Florida for an afternoon matchup with the Blue Jays. After a quiet first inning for both teams, the Blue Jays offense came alive in the second, tagging Justin Hagenman for three runs. Enmanuel Valdez got the run back for the Red Sox in the fourth with a solo shot to the right, but it would be the only run the offense would score on the day. The Blue Jays won the game, 5-1.

Saturday, March 23

Red Sox 1, Pirates 4

Red Sox 8, Twins 6

Saturday was the Red Sox final split squad day of Spring Training, with one team traveling to Bradenton, Florida to play the Pirates. Similar to the previous day, the offense couldn't seem to get anything going. Despite walking eight times, the Sox picked up just five hits and scored only one run--which occurred on a Wong infield knock and Pirates throwing error. Entering the eighth tied at one, the Pirates would add three to give them a 4-1 win.

In game two, the Red Sox welcomed the Twins to JetBlue Park for a game under the Fort Myers lights. With most of the regulars in the lineup, the offense experienced a revival, scoring eight runs in the game. Jarren Duran and McGuire led the bats, tallying three runs each and picking up one and three RBIs, respectively. Duran doubled twice in his four at-bats, while McGuire left the yard with a go-ahead eighth inning grand slam. The Red Sox would win the nightcap of Saturday's split squad games, 8-6.

Sunday, March 24

Red Sox 5, Braves 5

To wrap up Spring Training in Florida, the Red Sox welcomed the Braves to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. The Sox quickly found themselves down 3-0 in the third, but Casas cut the lead to one with a two-run single to score Devers and Tyler O'Neill. In the fourth inning, the Braves got the two runs back thanks to Sean Murphy's second home run of the game. The Red Sox, though, began chipping away and were able to tie it up in the seventh following an Allan Castro RBI knock that scored Abreu. Chris Martin and Lucas Luetge fired perfect eighth and ninth innings, but the Sox were unable to take the lead. The Red Sox Fort Myers finale would end in a 5-5 tie.

Monday, March 25

Red Sox 9, Rangers 2

On Monday, the Red Sox traveled to Arlington, Texas for the first of a two-game series against the Rangers at Globe Life Field. With the Opening Day roster nearly set, most of the Sox' expected starters were penciled in the lineup. One of them was Trevor Story, who led the offense, going 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Valdez and O'Neill also went deep in the matchup, with Valdez finishing the day 3-5. Coupled with the scorching offense, Garrett Whitlock fired six innings and struck out six while the bullpen allowed just one run in three innings of work. The Sox won their penultimate exhibition game, 9-2.

Tuesday, March 26

Red Sox 4, Rangers 1

In the Red Sox' final tune-up before the 2024 season, Devers ignited the offense, blasting a solo home run in the first inning. The Sox would add another run in the fourth thanks to a sac fly off the bat of Rafaela, which was all the pitching staff would need. Led by 3.1 scoreless innings by Richard Fitts, eight Red Sox pitchers combined to strikeout 10 while allowing just one run. Jamie Westbrook added to the Sox' lead in the eighth inning with an RBI single, and Mark Contreras followed with a solo blast in the ninth. The Red Sox won their 2024 Spring Training finale against the Rangers, 4-1.

At the end of a story-filled spring, the Red Sox finished with a 19-12 record and saw growth across the diamond. While the big league club heads to Seattle for Opening Day, the WooSox will open their season in Lehigh Valley on Friday. It's finally time to begin the 2024 baseball season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.