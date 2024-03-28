Indians Extend Partnership with Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber

March 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced a four-year partnership extension with Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber, now the official heating, cooling and plumbing home service provider of the Indians. The partnership, which began ahead of the 2022 season, includes discounted ticket opportunities for True Comfort members and runs through the 2027 season.

"Our organization is thrilled to continue its partnership with Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber, the official heating, cooling and plumbing home service provider of the Indianapolis Indians," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing. "We are excited for this partnership to create and enhance fan experiences, serve the local community and provide True Comfort members with discounted ticket opportunities."

True Comfort members may purchase discounted tickets to Indians games throughout the season by finding their promo code in the member email newsletter. They may also call the client care center at (317) 707-9840 to receive the code.

"Spring and summer in Indianapolis are synonymous with Indianapolis Indians games," said Greg Wells, President of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber. "While the Indians team is working hard on the field during these seasons, our teams are putting in extra work to keep Indianapolis are homes' air conditioners in the game despite hot temperatures. We're so proud to work with this organization again and be a small part of the incredible fan experience they provide.

Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber is the presenting sponsor of the Center Field Plaza at Victory Field, located through the main Center Field Gate entrance. It is also the co-presenting partner of the Indians Youth Sports Program with Drive Toyota and co-presenting partner of the Knot Hole Kids Club with Riley Children's Health.

The Indians open the 2024 season on Friday, March 29, on the road against the Louisville Bats. The club returns to Victory Field for the home opener on Tuesday, April 2, against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Full season, half season, mini plans and single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

