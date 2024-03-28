Knights Announce Exciting New Partnership with NC-Based A&J Winery

March 28, 2024

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce an exciting new partnership just in time for the team's historic 10th season at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights and Wadesboro, NC-based A&J Winery today announced a partnership making the family-owned and operated winery a Proud Partner of the Charlotte Knights for the upcoming 2024 season.

"We are very pleased to partner with A&J Winery," stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski. "This new partnership allows us to offer fans even more great local products when they come out to Truist Field this year. We're certainly looking forward to this great new addition to all Charlotte Knights games."

Beginning on Opening Knight on Tuesday, April 2, fans 21 and over can enjoy three A&J Winery flavors at all 75 home games this season. Cans of these great flavors - Espresso Martini, Spicy Skinny Margarita and Mojito - will be available at Truist Field in Beers of the World on the concourse and at the ballpark's Grab-N-Go section in the garage area. Additionally, kegs will be located in Beers of the World, the Circle K Club, the Rooftop Bar and in the Piedmont Natural Gas Picnic Bar.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Charlotte Knights," said A&J Winery Founder Alexander Hall. "We look forward to introducing our new and innovative range of premium wine-based cocktails to the Knights fans and the greater Charlotte community."

The Charlotte Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Season membership plans, as well as partial-season plans for the 2024 season, are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.charlotteknights.com, by phone at 704-274-8282, or in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office. Single-game tickets for the 2024 campaign are also on sale now!

