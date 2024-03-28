Bisons Announce Blue Jays Top Prospect Ricky Tiedemann as Opening Day Starter

March 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

This afternoon Bisons' manager Casey Candaele announced that LHP RICKY TIEDEMANN will be the team's Opening Day starter when the Herd hosts the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday, March 29 for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch at Sahlen Field.

Tiedemann is currently ranked as the Toronto Blue Jays # 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, in addition to the # 29 overall baseball prospect in the Top 100. The southpaw is also ranked the # 2 left handed pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline.

The 21-year-old made his Triple-A debut on September 22, 2023 against the Norfolk Tides, racking up six strikeouts in four innings of work. Overall, Tiedemann made 15 minor league starts in 2023 that included 11 with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (AA).

The Long Beach, CA native represented the Blue Jays at the Arizona Fall League where he was named the AFL 2023 Pitcher of the Year. He was also selected to the AFL Fall Stars Game after recording 23 strikeouts across 18 innings for the Surprise Saguaros.

Tiedemann and the Bisons will continue the opening homestand against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 1:05 p.m. first pitches scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, in addition to Friday's season opener.

The Bisons will host the RailRiders for a three-game season-opening homestand starting on Friday. Opening Day will also include a 2024 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway and a Logo Ice Scraper Giveaway, compliments of Sahlen's. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane will throw the Opening Day Ceremonial First Pitch.

The Herd also hosts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday and Sunday with 1:05 p.m. first pitches scheduled for both games. Tickets are available at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office.

