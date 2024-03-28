Nashville Sounds Release Opening Day Roster

March 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Brewers, announced today its Opening Day roster for the 2024 season. The Sounds open their 46th season at Toledo against the Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) on Friday, March 29 at 3:05 p.m. CDT.

The roster is highlighted by three players on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Milwaukee prospects, 15 players who spent time with Nashville in 2023 and 13 players with Major League experience.

Players on the Sounds roster currently listed by MLB Pipeline in the Brewers Top 30 prospects include catcher Jeferson Quero (No. 3 and No. 35 in baseball), infielder Tyler Black (No. 4 and No. 46 in baseball) and starting pitcher Carlos Rodríguez (No. 8).

Quero leads the charge of young talent, with the 21-year-old making his first appearance at the Triple-A level. Others making the step up to Triple-A on Opening Day include pitchers Harold Chirino and Blake Holub.

Owen Miller and Aaron Ashby headline the list of Major League veterans, as both enter with just over two years of service time. Miller spent most of last season with the Brewers and some time in Nashville after making his Major League debut with Cleveland in 2021. Ashby, a former Sounds phenom in 2021, is back after missing most of last season due to injury.

In addition to Miller and Ashby, other players with Major League experience include JB Bukauskas, Vinny Capra, Kevin Herget, Yonny Hernández, Brewer Hicklen, Jared Koenig, Brian Navarreto, Enoli Paredes, Joey Wiemer and Rob Zastryzny.

Fans will recognize a few faces from last season, such as 2023 Fan Favorite Patrick Dorrian, Evan McKendry, Chris Roller and Janson Junk.

Newcomers to the Nashville roster include pitchers Nolan Blackwood, Capra, Harold Chirino, Herget, Hernández, Hicklen, Black Holub, Paredes, Quero, Chavez Young and Zastryzny.

A total of 15 pitchers and 13 position players make the 28-man club. Also, six appear on Milwaukee's 40-man roster - Ashby, Bukauskas, Capra, Junk, Roller and Wiemer.

Manager Rick Sweet, who became the winningest manager in Sounds history last season, returns to lead a staff that consists of pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, hitting coach Al LeBoeuf, coach Ned Yost IV, bench coach David Tufo, bullpen coach Patrick McGuff, assistant hitting coach Eric Theisen, athletic trainer Jeff Paxson, assistant athletic trainer Benny Arroyo, strength and conditioning coach Andrew Emmick and assistant strength and conditioning coach Garrett Plumlee.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2024 season are on sale now. The Sounds home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

