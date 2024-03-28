Saints Friday Home Opener Canceled, New Home Opener Saturday, March 30

ST. PAUL, MN - Make that Mother Nature 2, St. Paul Saints Home Opener's 0. For the second consecutive season snow is the reason the Saints won't play their home opener. Despite extensive work by the Saints grounds crew over the last 48 hours, the roughly foot and a half of snow that fell on CHS Field from March 24-26 has made the field unplayable for the March 29 home opener. The game has been canceled and will not be made up. The Saints grounds crew will spend the next 48 hours prepping the field for the new home opener planned for Saturday, March 30 at 2:07 p.m. against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians).

Fans that purchased tickets via the phone or online to the March 29 game will have vouchers placed in their accounts equal to the value of the tickets purchased. Those vouchers can be used for any regular season game the remainder of the season. Those fans that purchased tickets in person will need to exchange their tickets in person at the box office.

The baby blue hoodie giveaway, originally scheduled for Friday, March 29 will now be moved to Friday, April 12. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive the hoodie.

The Saints and Clippers will now play a two-game series to kick off the season on Saturday and Sunday at 2:07 p.m. for both games. The two teams do not play each other again in the first half of the season.

