Homestand Highlights: Stripers Celebrate 15 Years in Gwinnett to Open 2024 Season

March 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers begin the 15th season of Triple-A Baseball in Gwinnett County with the opening homestand of 2024, a six-game series vs. the Louisville Bats from April 2-7. Following Opening Night festivities on April 2, the Stripers will celebrate their milestone campaign with an exclusive 15th Anniversary T-Shirt giveaway presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling on April 6.

The week-long series at Coolray Field also includes the first Xolos de Gwinnett game of the year on April 3, the fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday™ on April 4, and a Wizards & Wands theme night followed by a spectacular Fireworks Friday display on April 5.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 2 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Opening Night: Head to Coolray Field to see 2024 Stripers' players and coaching staff, led by first-year Gwinnett manager Kanekoa Texeira, introduced in a pregame ceremony.

- Schedule Cling Giveaway (Presented by Georgia Power): Plan out your spring and summer with this convenient Stripers Schedule Cling, featuring all home and road games. Available to the first 2,000 fans.

Wednesday, April 3 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Xolos de Gwinnett: For the first time in 2024, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de La Diversion.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our outfield lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $20.

Thursday, April 4 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday: The popular promotion returns with $2 select 12-ounce domestic beers available for fans age 21 and older.

- Appetizer Buffet: Get a field box ticket and access to an all-you-can-eat appetizer buffet featuring cheese curds, fried pickles, popcorn chicken, bbq meatballs, and bacon-topped potato wedges for just $42.

Friday, April 5 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Wizards and Wands: Celebrate the otherworldly stories we love on a night filled with spells, magic, and baseball.

- Fireworks Friday: The opening series of the season continues with a bang as the Stripers put on a colorful display above Coolray Field after the game.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Saturday, April 6 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

- 15th Anniversary T-Shirt Giveaway (Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): As the 15th season of Gwinnett Stripers baseball begins, the first 1,750 fans will receive an anniversary t-shirt (sizes M and XL only) to celebrate a decade-and-a-half of Triple-A Baseball in Gwinnett County.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Sunday, April 7 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

- Sunday Funday (Presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.