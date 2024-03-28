What's New at Truist Field this Season

March 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

We're kicking things up a notch in 2024 for our 10th season at Truist Field!

Expect that same stunning skyline, America's pastime, ice cold drinks, delicious food, and fun promotions, but add a few upgrades in the mix and that's exactly what you'll get when you join us in Uptown this year.

Bottomless Coke Beverages & Souvenir Cups

Say bye bye to waiting in line for your soda, because with our new refillable souvenir cups (there are 2 versions by the way, so be sure to snatch both) you can head to one of our brand new Coke fountains whenever you want to fill up your cup without the hassle of waiting.

Featuring Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Cherry Coke, Dr. Pepper, Orange Fanta, Minute Maid Lemonade, and Sprite, there's something for everyone here. Plus, our brand new souvenir cups are Knights themed and are the best take-home memory from your day or night at the ballpark. Plus, we have plenty of bottled beverages too, including sweet tea of course!

Fresh Looks on Corona Rooftop & Piedmont Natural Gas Picnic Area

Well it already boasts one of the best in-game views and a picturesque skyline sight, and now it's got a brand new tent to relax under as you sip on something cold and indulge in a fun night out at Truist Field.

Our Corona Rooftop party space got a little upgrade in the offseason, so now coupled with a 2-hour All-You-Can-Eat-Buffet and access to a full-service bar, we have a nice, new shaded area to take a break from the heat of the sun.

Also, our Piedmont Natural Gas Picnic Area has expanded! More space to roam and relax in one of our most entertaining spots at the ballpark.

What's New On The Menu?

Some new items, that's for sure! A little southern twang with a touch of BBQ highlights some of the new food you'll be able to munch on at Truist Field in 2024. Plus, we've got new drinks on the menu and a souvenir popcorn bucket available for purchase.

Here's what's making it's debut this season:

Wings (BBQ and Buffalo at the Show Concession Stand in Left Field and at the Flashpoint Concession Stand on the 1st Base Concourse)

Home Stand Specials (TBA on a home stand by home stand basis at the Show Concession Stand in Left Field)

Shrimp Po Boy (Available at the Show Concession Stand in Left Field)

Popcorn Bucket (Available at the Show Concession Stand in Left Field and at Hungry Howie's Pizza)

Catfish Basket (Available at the Flashpoint Concession Stand on the 1st Base Concourse)

Homer's Chicken Sandwich (Available at the Flashpoint Concession Stand on the 1st Base Concourse)

Hungry Howie's Pizza

Walking Ribs (Available at Smokies)

Souvenir Popcorn

Frozen Rose (Available at the Circle K Stand)

Souvenir Frozen Rita (Available at Beers of The World)

Souvenir Frozen Beat Box (Available at Beers of The World)

Pardon My Cheesesteaks (A Barstool Brand located behind the Budweiser Home Plate Club)

Qdoba Mexican Eats (Making it's return on the Third Base Side)

New Gear

Not only will the team sport a new graphite grey batting practice helmet that is available in the Charlotte Knights Team Store, but the addition of several merch items from the '47 brand headlines some of the new swag we've got in the team store.

Suite-Level Sponsorship & Homer Play Zone

New signage signage across the suite level will stand out this season, as Riverstone Logistics is now the official suite-level sponsor at Truist Field.

Riverstone Logistics has also agreed to make a $100 community donation to Congregations for Kids for every hit by a Charlotte Knights player at Truist Field this season.

Plus, our Homer Play Zone behind center field has a new sponsor in Primrose Schools. Kids can enjoy the slide, bounce house, and more FREE of charge during games.

& A Whole Lot More!

These are just a few of the ballpark upgrades, but don't forget about all of our new promos, giveaways, and more that will headline our 2024 season!

See you for Opening Day on April 2nd!

