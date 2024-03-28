Red Wings Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

March 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY-The Rochester Red Wings have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2024 season. Under the guidance of fourth-year Manager MATTHEW LECROY, the team will kick off its 2024 campaign against the Syracuse Mets (NYM) at 2:05 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY.

Rochester embarks on its 96th season in the International League with a blend of youth and experience. The roster boasts 19 players with prior MLB experience, led by veterans RICHARD BLEIER (335 games) and JACOB BARNES (265 games). The squad features a mix of 15 pitchers and 14 position players, with four newcomers who have never played Triple-A baseball: DJ HERZ, THADDEUS WARD, TREY LIPSCOMB, and the highly anticipated JAMES WOOD.

JAMES WOOD, a 21-year-old slugger from Rockville, Maryland, stands out as one of the most promising talents in all of professional baseball. Baseball America ranks him as the 11th-best prospect in the game and is the highest-ranked prospect to start the season with Rochester since ARMANDO BENITEZ, who was also the 11th-best prospect in 1995. Wood is set to be the youngest player on the Red Wings Opening Day roster. His impressive performance in Spring Training, leading all MLB players in on-base percentage (.509) and on-base+slugging (1.214), has generated considerable excitement.

The Red Wings roster boasts 23 American players representing 15 states and five international players from the Dominican Republic (4) and Venezuela (1).

The roster includes 12 players on their first Triple-A Opening Day roster and 18 who have previously donned the Red Wings uniform. Two players were a part of last year's Opening Day lineup, including the reigning Most Popular Player, DARREN BAKER, and Team MVP, TRAVIS BLANKENHORN. The team's depth is highlighted by a mix of speed, power, and defensive prowess, with prospects like TREY LIPSCOMB, who led the Grapefruit League with a .400 (20-for-50) batting average, and pitchers like JOAN ADON, who's set to make back-to-back Opening Day starts. Adon is the first pitcher to make back-to-back Opening Day starts since PJ WALTERS in 2013.

Tickets for the upcoming home opener on Tuesday, April 2, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI) at 4:05 p.m. and all 74 additional home games are available at RedWingsBaseball.com or by calling (585) 423-WING.

