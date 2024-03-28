Omaha Storm Chasers Reveal 2024 Breaking Roster

March 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with the Kansas City Royals, announced their Breaking Roster for the 2024 season on Thursday ahead of the season opener at Werner Park against the Iowa Cubs on Friday, March 29, at 6:05 p.m. CT.

The active roster of 28 players includes 17 players who played for Omaha in 2023, 11 newcomers, 3 players poised to make their Triple-A debuts, 10 members of Kansas City's 40-Man Roster and 16 players with a combined 1,718 games of Major League experience.

The roster is highlighted by five top prospects, led by outfielder Tyler Gentry, who enters the season as the No. 10 prospect in the Royals organization per MLB Pipeline. Gentry spent the entire 2023 season with Omaha before being added to Kansas City's 40-Man Roster in the offseason. Pitchers Anthony Veneziano (MLB Pipeline Royals No. 14), Will Klein (MLB Pipeline Royals No. 19) and Jonathan Bowlan (Baseball America Royals No. 19) also return to the Storm Chasers after making their Triple-A debuts with Omaha last summer. Veneziano and Bowlan made their Major League debuts for Kansas City in September, while Klein was added to Kansas City's 40-Man roster in November along with Gentry. Right-handed pitcher John McMillon (MLB Pipeline Royals No. 18) will make his Triple-A debut with Omaha, after skipping over the Triple-A level last season, promoted from Double-A Northwest Arkansas straight to Kansas City on August 16, 2023, pitching in four MLB games with the Royals.

Infielder Tyler Tolbert will also make his Triple-A debut in his first Storm Chasers appearance, after spending all of 2023 at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Tolbert was named the George Brett Hitter of the Year in the Royals organization in 2023, after previously being recognized as the system's Willie Wilson Baserunner of the Year in 2021 and 2022. Right-handed pitcher Jacob Wallace will make his Triple-A debut as well in 2024, after spending 2023 at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he set a Naturals franchise record and tied for the Texas League lead in appearances (49).

The list of returners is rounded out with several familiar faces to Storm Chasers and Royals fans, including first baseman Nick Pratto (144 games played for Kansas City since 2022), outfielder Drew Waters (130 games played for Kansas City since 2022) and left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (51 starts for Kansas City since 2021). Catcher Logan Porter and outfielders Nate Eaton and John Rave all return to Omaha in 2024 after appearing in games for the Storm Chasers over the last two seasons.

Infielders CJ Alexander and Devin Mann will be back at Werner Park in 2024, as well as right-handed pitchers Steven Cruz, Jonah Dipoto and Andrew Hoffmann plus left-handed pitchers Walter Pennington and Evan Sisk.

The crop of newcomers is highlighted by former Creighton infielder Ryan Fitzgerald, who played 183 games for the Bluejays between 2013 and 2016, where he was teammates with former Storm Chaser and Royal Nicky Lopez. Fitzgerald played a season of independent baseball before signing with the Red Sox in 2018 and spent five seasons in the Boston organization, including parts of the last three years with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, before the Royals selected him in the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft in December 2023.

New Omaha arms include veteran pitchers in right-hander Dan Altavilla, who has pitched parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues with Seattle and San Diego; right-hander Luis Cessa, who has pitched parts of eight Major League seasons with the Yankees and Reds, including seven outings with Cincinnati in 2023; right-hander Tyler Duffey, who has pitched parts of nine MLB seasons, largely with the Minnesota Twins but also made one appearance in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs and left-hander Sam Long, who has pitched parts of the last three seasons in the big leagues with San Francisco and Oakland.

Additionally, the Storm Chasers welcome veteran catcher Austin Nola and infielders Mike Brosseau and Cam Devanney. Drafted as an infielder out of LSU in 2012, Nola has spent parts of the last five seasons as a catcher in the Major Leagues with Seattle and San Diego, then opened this past spring training with Milwaukee on a Minor League deal before he signed with Kansas City as a Major League free agent on February 23, 2024. Brosseau has spent parts of the last five years in the Major Leagues between Tampa Bay and Milwaukee, including appearances in 5 of 6 games in the 2020 World Series with the Rays, and played part of 2023 in Japan with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). Drafted by the Brewers out of Elon University in 2019, Devanney has played the past four years in the Milwaukee Minor League system, including 103 games in 2023 with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds

2024 Storm Chasers Opening Day Roster: (Underlined players currently on Kansas City's 40-Man Roster)

Pitchers (15): RHP Dan Altavilla, RHP Jonathan Bowlan, RHP Luis Cessa, RHP Steven Cruz, RHP Jonah Dipoto, RHP Tyler Duffey, RHP Andrew Hoffmann, RHP Will Klein, LHP Sam Long, LHP Daniel Lynch IV, RHP John McMillon, LHP Walter Pennington, LHP Evan Sisk, LHP Anthony Veneziano, RHP Jacob Wallace

Catchers (2): Austin Nola, Logan Porter

Infielders (7): CJ Alexander, Mike Brosseau, Cam Devanney, Ryan Fitzgerald, Devin Mann, Nick Pratto, Tyler Tolbert

Outfielders (4): Nate Eaton, Tyler Gentry, John Rave, Drew Waters

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2024 season TOMORROW, Friday, March 29 vs. Iowa, welcoming fans to Werner Park at 6:05 p.m. for Opening Day.

