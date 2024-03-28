Homestand Highlights: April 2-7

March 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Red Wings take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) for the first homestand of the 2024 season!

OPENING DAY TUESDAY APRIL 2 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 2:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 4:05 PM)

50-DEGREE GUARANTEE: We guarantee it will be 50 degrees on Opening Day! If it does not hit 50 degrees anytime during the game, everyone's ticket will be good for another game in April or May. WATCH THE 50 DEGREE GUARANTEE HERE

WINTER MITTENS GIVEAWAY: The first 1,500 fans will receive a pair of winter mittens courtesy of Kinecta Federal Credit Union.

2024 MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY: The first 5,000 fans will receive a 2024 Magnet Schedule presented by I-Evolve Technology Services

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

WEDNESDAY APRIL 3 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

THURSDAY APRIL 4 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

COLLEGE DAY: Calling all college students, when you show your student I.D. you will receive a $15 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store). Presented by St. John Fisher University

FRIDAY APRIL 5 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY SPACE PIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

MOON ROCS: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Moon Rocs in honor of the eclipse and will take on the Lehigh Valley Space Pigs in an epic battle of galactic proportions.

ECLIPSE GLASSES GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive eclipse glasses courtesy of Advantage Federal Credit Union

SATURDAY APRIL 6 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY SPACE PIGS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

SUNDAY APRIL 7 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY SPACE PIGS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2024, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Presented By Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

MONDAY APRIL 8 - JOIN US FOR SOLAR PALOOZA

In celebration of the highly anticipated Great North American Eclipse, the Rochester Red Wings proudly announce SOLARPALOOZA, the premier eclipse viewing party, scheduled to take place at Innovative Field on Monday, April 8, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event promises to be a unique experience for fans of all ages, offering a stellar lineup of entertainment, activities, and celestial delights.

The eclipse festivities include live music from the Skycoasters, arts and crafts stations, captivating photo backdrops, face painting, autograph sessions featuring Spikes and Mittsy, Rochester Red Wings players, and special character appearances. Attendees can also look forward to a live NASA video feed on the largest video board in town, raffle prizes, and a wide array of other celestial-themed attractions.

The first 3,000 people in attendance will receive eclipse glasses, but you are encouraged to bring your own.

