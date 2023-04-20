Rawhide Drop Ports 8-2 as Skid Reaches Six

Stockton, CA - The Visalia Rawhide pounded out 13 hits and scored four times in the top of the ninth inning as the Ports dropped their sixth straight with an 8-2 loss on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Down 3-0 after the Rawhide scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth, the Ports (2-10) clawed back into the game starting in the bottom of the sixth. Brayan Buelvas drilled a triple to left field and scored on a ground out to short by Darlyn Montero to cut the Visalia lead to 3-1.

Heads-up baserunning by Jose Escorche helped generate another run in the top of the seventh to bring the Ports to within one. At first after a leadoff single, Escorche advanced to third base on a wild pitch with one out and scored on a balk by Rawhide reliever Armando Vasquez to make it 3-2.

The Rawhide (6-6), however, would put the game away with an unearned run in the eighth and a rally in the ninth. With runners on first and second and one out in the top of the eighth, Alvin Guzman hit a ground ball to shortstop that was misplayed by Robert Puason allowing a run to score giving Visalia a 4-2 lead.

Visalia then blew the game open in the top of the ninth against Stockton reliever TJ Czyz. Gavin Conticello doubled off the right field wall with one out and, after advancing to third on a wild pitch, scored on a single to left field by David Martin to make it 5-2. After a strikeout and a walk, Guzman then clubbed a three-run homer into the Ports' bullpen in left field to give the Rawhide an 8-2 lead.

Axel Andueza sat the Ports down in order striking out the side to end the ballgame.

