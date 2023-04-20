Adams Amazes as Fresno Stumbles 2-0 to Rancho Cucamonga
April 20, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (6-5) fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (7-4) 2-0 Wednesday evening from LoanMart Field.
Grizzlies' starter Blake Adams was unstoppable over six scoreless innings. The righty allowed his first hit with two outs in the fifth and struck out 10 in the process. Fresno reliever Sergio Sanchez (0-1) took the loss after allowing both runs in the seventh. Quakes outfielder Juan Alonso recorded the first RBI while first baseman Dayton Dooney notched a double for the second run.
Lefty Maddux Bruns tossed four hitless and scoreless frames while walking one for Rancho Cucamonga. Bruns struck out six as well. Chris Campos (2-0) earned the win despite allowing six hits. Jeisson Cabrera secured the save.
Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)
- RHP Blake Adams (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)
- DH Bryant Betancourt (2-4)
- 3B Skyler Messinger (1-2, BB; first Grizzlies hit)
Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- Quakes pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K)
- 1B Dayton Dooney (1-3, 2B, RBI)
- RF Juan Alonso (1-3, RBI)
ON THAT FRES-NOTE:
The Grizzlies have lost five games by a combined six runs this season.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from April 20, 2023
- Adams Amazes as Fresno Stumbles 2-0 to Rancho Cucamonga - Fresno Grizzlies
- Three Consecutive Wins for the Rawhide - Visalia Rawhide
- Comeback Falls Short as Ports Drop Fifth Straight - Stockton Ports
- Lake Elsinore Storm Drop Second Game to Modesto Nuts - Lake Elsinore Storm
- Third Rancho Shutout of 2023 - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fresno Grizzlies Stories
- Adams Amazes as Fresno Stumbles 2-0 to Rancho Cucamonga
- Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Rancho Cucamonga
- Quakes shake Grizzlies 7-6 with walk off single in 9th
- Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Rancho Cucamonga
- See-Saw Contest Ends In Fresno 12-11 (11) Victory Over Stockton