Adams Amazes as Fresno Stumbles 2-0 to Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (6-5) fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (7-4) 2-0 Wednesday evening from LoanMart Field.

Grizzlies' starter Blake Adams was unstoppable over six scoreless innings. The righty allowed his first hit with two outs in the fifth and struck out 10 in the process. Fresno reliever Sergio Sanchez (0-1) took the loss after allowing both runs in the seventh. Quakes outfielder Juan Alonso recorded the first RBI while first baseman Dayton Dooney notched a double for the second run.

Lefty Maddux Bruns tossed four hitless and scoreless frames while walking one for Rancho Cucamonga. Bruns struck out six as well. Chris Campos (2-0) earned the win despite allowing six hits. Jeisson Cabrera secured the save.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Blake Adams (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)

- DH Bryant Betancourt (2-4)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (1-2, BB; first Grizzlies hit)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- Quakes pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K)

- 1B Dayton Dooney (1-3, 2B, RBI)

- RF Juan Alonso (1-3, RBI)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies have lost five games by a combined six runs this season.

