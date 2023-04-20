Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Rancho Cucamonga

The Grizzlies and Quakes continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from LoanMart Field. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Quakes RHP Peter Heubeck are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

COLUMBINE ANNIVERSARY: Today is the 24th anniversary (4/20/1999) of the Columbine shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. The high school is 30 minutes south of Coors Field. Today, we remember the lives lost: Matthew Kechter, Rachel Scott, Cassie Bernall, Kyle Velasquez, Daniel Rohrbough, Dave Sanders, John Tomlin, Corey DePooter, Kelly Fleming, Isaiah Shoels, Lauren Townsend, Daniel Mauser and Steven Curnow.

CLOSE LOSSES: All five of the Grizzlies losses this season have been by one or two runs, 5-4 (3x), 7-6 and 2-0. The Grizzlies have left runners in scoring position in their last at-bats in the four one-run losses. Overall, Fresno is 2-5 in one or two-run games on the young season.

BEAR BATS: The Grizzlies rank 12th in Minor League Baseball (3rd in Single-A) with a .279 batting average through 11 games. A big reason for the success comes from outfielder Jake Snider. The University of Louisville product is seventh in Minor League Baseball with a .448 batting average. Former 2022 Grizzlies utility player Sterlin Thompson is first with a .533 batting average (16-for-30) and Braxton Fulford ranks fifth with a .476 batting average.

LET'S GO STREAKING: Currently, three Grizzlies batters have a hit streak of six games or more. Ryan Ritter has a six-game hit streak after starting the season 0-for-14. Ritter is 7-for-25 (.280) with a homer, two doubles, five RBI, three runs and three walks in his streak. Luis Mendez is riding a seven-game hit streak, going 8-for-19 (.421). Mendez has two doubles, two RBI, 10 runs and nine walks in that span. Finally, Jake Snider has hit safely in every game he has batted in (eight). Snider is 13-for-29 (.448) with three doubles, six RBI, six runs and seven walks in the streak.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

HEUBECK GOES FOR THE QUAKES: Tonight, the Quakes counter Michael Prosecky with righty Peter Heubeck. The 20-year-old was a 3rd round draft pick by the Dodgers in 2021 out of the Gilman School in Baltimore, Maryland (high school). This is Heubeck's third start of the season, allowing four runs in six innings of work.

BLAKE ADAMS AMAZES: Last night, Grizzlies starter Blake Adams hurled six scoreless innings in his second start of the season. The righty allowed his first hit with two outs in the sixth and struck out 10 in the process.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-1), Red (4-2), Black & Gold (0-1), Gray (1-1), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 21, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 4.00) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jerming Rosario (0-0, 1.00)

APRIL 22, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-0, 3.86) vs. Rancho Cucamonga TBD

APRIL 23, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD - 2:00 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-1, 10.57) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Payton Martin (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 25, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 11:05 AM PT

San Jose TBD vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (0-1, 4.50)

Upcoming promotions:

Friday, April 28 at 6:50 pm:

+ Halfway to Halloween

+ Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

+ Special Appearance - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

+ Friday Night Fireworks

+ Community Outreach Night

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

