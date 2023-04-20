Lake Elsinore Storm Offense Quieted Once More in Loss to Modesto Nuts

April 20, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







For the second consecutive night, the Lake Elsinore Storm's typically loud offense was muted by the Modesto Nuts pitching staff in a game that finished with a score of 5-0.

At times, the Storm were simply victims of poor luck with several hard-hit balls inexplicably finding the mitts of Modesto Nuts defenders. Balls hit on a line never finding their way to the ground due to idealistic positioning and happenstance. However, that's just baseball and the lack of extra-base or consecutive hits were the true inciting factors in another poor offensive effort.

Jagger Haynes started the night for the Storm, the one inning he was scheduled to throw extending to two based on the quick and efficient nature of his first 3 outs. In the 2nd he wasn't as efficient as he was in the first. After two quick outs in 4 pitches, he gave up a solo home run to Bill Knight. A well struck ball deep to left field that seemed to just never come down.

This would turn out to be all the runs the Nuts needed but they would score four more on a wild pitch from Fernando Sanchez who came in to relieve Haynes, another home run from Colin Davis that scored two, and on a Gabriel Gonzalez double in the fifth inning.

The Storm would never threaten to score despite the seven hits as Albert Fabian would be the only batter to reach third on the night. They will have another opportunity to get back in the win column tomorrow night as The Diamond celebrates the 951 area code for 951 Night with a pre-game car show in Lot C.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.