Comeback Falls Short as Ports Drop Fifth Straight

Stockton, CA - The Ports scored three unanswered runs from the bottom of the fourth inning on but couldn't overcome a 4-0 deficit as Stockton fell 4-3 to the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The loss is the Ports' fifth straight.

The Rawhide (5-6) opened the scoring with two outs in the top of the second inning when Sergio Gutierrez hit an opposite field home run down the left field line to give Visalia a 1-0 lead.

With a pair of two-out hits, the Rawhide added on to their lead in the third. Back-to-back walks of Druw Jones and Andrew Pintar put runners on first and second with one out, and after a flyout, consecutive singles by Gavin Conticello and Juan Corniel scored two runs to make it 3-0. The Rawhide got another in the fourth on a throwing error by Ports second baseman Brennan Milone to increase the Visalia advantage to 4-0.

The Ports (2-9) began to charge back with a two-run second inning. Colby Thomas led off with a single and scored when the next hitter, Brayan Buelvas, lined a double to right center to make it 4-1. After moving to third on a Darlyn Montero groundout, Buelvas scored on a single to right center by T.J. Schofield-Sam to cut the Rawhide lead to 4-2.

Stockton got to within one in the sixth. Buelvas singled to right, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Rawhide catcher Christian Cerda with one out. He scored when Schofield-Sam lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 4-3.

With three relievers holding Visalia scoreless, the Ports got one-out walks in the seventh and eighth but failed to score. Nelson Beltran doubled to center with one out in the ninth to put the tying run in scoring position but was stranded there after a strikeout and flyout to left.

Rawhide reliever Eric Mendez (1-0) got the win allowing an unearned run on one hit over 2.2 innings with three strikeouts. Stockton starter Wander Guante (0-1) took the loss allowing four runs on five hits in three innings. Josh Swales pitched around Beltran's one-out double in the ninth to pick up his second save.

The Ports will look to bounce back in game three against the Rawhide on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

