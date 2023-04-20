Lake Elsinore Storm Drop Second Game to Modesto Nuts

After an undefeated (4-0) start at home, the Storm finally lost their first home game of the season by a lopsided score of 8-1 on Wednesday night to the Modesto Nuts. It didn't begin so unevenly, however, as starting pitcher Isaiah Lowe kept the game close for the first four innings of play, only allowing a singular run on a Freudy Batista home run to left field. Aside from this lone mistake, it doubling as the only hit he gave up on the night, he would strike out six batters and keep his ERA to an impressive 1.23.

Unfortunately, the Storm offense was not able to respond accordingly or quickly enough to support this stellar outing from their starter. Despite their seven combined hits and three extra-base hits, their eleven strikeouts and 1-11 line with runners in scoring position kept them scoreless through the first seven innings of play. By then, they found themselves in an eight-run hole with the majority of the runs coming in the 7th inning with Thomas Balboni Jr. on the mound.

The Storm's largest opportunity for runs and any chance at a comeback came in the 8th inning, the only run-scoring inning for the Storm, when Tyler Robertson led it off with a walk, was followed by a strikeout, and then sent to third on a Griffin Doersching double. This put two men in scoring position with only one out recorded. Unfortunately, an Albert Fabian strikeout proceeded a Rosman Verdugo RBI single to bring across just one run, pushing Doersching to third. Anthony Vilar would then fly out for the final out, extinguishing any hope of a potential dramatic and immense rally.

The Lake Elsinore Storm will have an additional opportunity to take home a home victory tomorrow night against the Modesto Nuts for Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company where every fan in attendance will receive two free food items from local businesses.

