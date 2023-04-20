Third Rancho Shutout of 2023

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes pulled off their third shutout of the year on Wednesday night, as three pitchers combined to blank the Fresno Grizzlies, 2-0 at LoanMart Field.

Maddux Bruns, Chris Campos and Jeisson Cabrera combined to allow six hits and two walks, striking out 11 in earning Rancho's second straight win overall.

Bruns enjoyed perhaps his best outing as a pro, as he fired four innings of no-hit baseball, allowing just a single walk, while fanning six. Campos gave up the first hit of the game in the sixth, as Fresno loaded the bases on three singles. Fresno's Jesus Burgarin bounced into a 1-2-3 double-play though, as Campos started the twin-killing to end the threat.

Rancho didn't collect their first hit until the sixth inning either, as Fresno starter Blake Adams was dominant, striking out ten hitters over his six frames. Rancho's Chris Newell ended the would-be no-hit bid with a two-out single in the sixth.

Fresno reliever Sergio Sanchez (0-1) entered in the bottom of the seventh and the tide turned, as he walked consecutive hitters, then gave up a one-out single to Juan Alonso, scoring Thayron Liranzo to make it 1-0. Dayton Dooney followed with an RBI double, scoring Nick Biddison to give the Quakes a 2-0 advantage. Campos (2-0) gave up a pair of base-runners and with two outs in the eighth, was lifted for Cabrera. Cabrera not only stranded the tying runs, but then worked a 1-2-3 ninth to record his first save.

On Thursday, the Quakes (7-4) will look to win their third straight for the first time this year, sending Peter Heubeck (0-1) to the mound against Fresno's Michael Prosecky (0-1) at 6:30pm.

