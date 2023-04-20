Grizzlies Play Long-Ball on Thursday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies swatted three home runs in earning their first win of the current six-game set, defeating the Quakes by a final of 6-1 on Thursday night at LoanMart Field.

Quakes' starter Peter Heubeck conceded a pair of home runs in the first inning, as the Grizzlies never looked back.

Leading 2-0 in the second, they added two more against Heubeck (0-2) and took a commanding 4-0 lead.

Fresno starter Michael Prosecky (1-0) fired five scoreless innings to earn his first win of the year.

Rancho broke through against the Fresno bullpen in the seventh, when Jose Izarra reached on an infield single, scoring Jorge Puerta to cut the deficit to 4-1.

That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as Skyler Messinger went deep off Rancho's David Tiburcio with a man aboard, capping the scoring at 6-1 and ending the Quakes' brief two-game win streak.

Rancho (7-5) will try to get back on track on Friday, sending Jerming Rosario (0-0) to the mound, opposite Fresno's Jordy Vargas (0-0) at 6:30pm.

Friday will feature post-game Fireworks, thanks to Children's Dental Funzone. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

