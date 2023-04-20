Three Consecutive Wins for the Rawhide

STOCKTON, CA - Rawhide win three in a row after defeating the Stockton Ports 4-3 Wednesday night. Eric Mendez earned his first win of the year after pitching 2.2 innings of relief for the Rawhide starter, Joe Elbis. Josh Swales, who pitched the scoreless ninth inning, picked up his second save of the season.

Sergio Gutierrez put the Rawhide on the board in the second inning with his second home run of the season. Rawhide scored a total for four runs off seven hits.

The Rawhide will look for their fourth consecutive win tomorrow at Banner Island Ballpark at 7:05 P.M.

