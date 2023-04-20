Fresno Downs Rancho Cucamonga, 6-1

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-5) shook up LoanMart Field on Thursday night with a 6-1 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (7-5).

The Grizzlies' bats were like seismic waves, registering two solo shots (Ryan Ritter and Jesus Bugarin) in the first inning off Quakes' starter Peter Heubeck. Fresno added two more runs in the second with Ritter picking up another RBI. The Grizzlies roared for a pair of insurance runs in the ninth thanks to a Skyler Messinger blast. It was his second clout of the year.

The Quakes tried to withstand the tremors but couldn't get their offense going until the seventh inning, when they scored their lone run.

The Grizzlies' pitching was rock solid, led by starter Michael Prosecky, who twirled five scoreless frames. Prosecky punched out five Quakes in the process. Bryce McGowan secured the save in the aftermath.

Fresno played faultlessly, committing no errors, and their defense was stalwart, making several critical plays to prevent Rancho Cucamonga from mounting a comeback. The Quakes' pitching, however, was shaky, allowing four runs in the first two innings. The game was a seismic event that left the Quakes reeling, while the Grizzlies celebrated their victory with rumbles of excitement.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

- SS Ryan Ritter (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- DH Skyler Messinger (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- SS Jose Izarra (2-4, 2B, RBI)

- 3B/LF Kyle Nevin (2-4, 2B)

- LF/C Jorge Puerta (1-3, R, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday April 21 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

(Road) Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 4.00) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jerming Rosario (0-0, 1.00) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies are 5-0 when scoring first this season.

