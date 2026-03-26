Elvis Crespo Joins Stacked 2026 Tequila Fest Lineup

Published on March 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno (CA) - Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning merengue superstar Elvis Crespo joins the 2026 Tequila Fest lineup, adding to the stacked card that has Nelly and Twista at Chukchansi Park on May 2, the Fresno Grizzlies announced today.

Best known for the global smash hit "Suavemente," Crespo helped bring merengue music to mainstream audiences across the United States and Latin America. Since launching his solo career in 1998, the New York-born, Puerto Rico-raised singer has become one of the most recognizable voices in Latin music, blending infectious rhythms with high-energy performances that have made him a staple on dance floors around the world.

Crespo first rose to prominence in the mid-1990s as a member of Grupo Mania before launching a solo career that quickly took off with the release of his debut album Suavemente. The album's title track became a worldwide sensation, spending six weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Tracks chart and helping the album earn gold and platinum certifications across multiple markets. Over the years, Crespo has continued to deliver hits and collaborate with a wide range of artists, including his appearance on Deorro's global dance hit "Bailar."

Now, Crespo joins Nelly and Twista to bring an electrifying and diverse lineup to one of the Central Valley's most anticipated annual events.

"We're excited to add Elvis Crespo to the Tequila Fest stage," said Fresno Grizzlies General Manager Andrew Milios. "With Nelly, Twista, and now Elvis Crespo, the 2026 lineup truly has something for everyone. His music brings incredible energy and will add a unique international vibe to an already unforgettable night."

Now in its fourth year, Tequila Fest features the Tequila Tastery, Vendor Village, food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, and more, offering something for everyone from the casual fan to the tequila connoisseur. Unique activations around the ballpark will keep the celebration going all night long.

Tickets for Tequila Fest are on sale now at TequilaFestFresno.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. Guests have the choice of General Admission tickets, which get them into the event, VIP tickets, which includes admission, 10 Tequila Tastery tickets, and a commemorative lanyard, or the newly on-sale Agave Club presented by Papi's Mex Grill, which features premium tequila tastings and more.







California League Stories from March 26, 2026

Elvis Crespo Joins Stacked 2026 Tequila Fest Lineup - Fresno Grizzlies

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