Rau's Record-Breaking Performance Leads Wild to 5-3 Victory over IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Iowa Wild (32-30-4-5; 73 pts.) won 5-3 over the Rockford IceHogs (36-28-4-1; 77 pts.) at BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday, Apr. 24. Wild forward Kyle Rau scored two goals in the win, giving him sole possession of the Iowa Wild franchise record for points scored with 199.

With Iowa on the power play, Wild forward Mason Shaw deflected a point shot off the stick of Wild defenseman Calen Addison past IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom (34 saves) at 5:16 of the first period. Shaw's goal gave Iowa a 1-0 lead and was assisted by Addison and Wild forward Marco Rossi.

A power play point shot from Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis hit Wild forward Nick Swaney in the slot and Swaney scored on a wrist shot after collecting the puck at 10:53 of the first period. Mermis and Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts recorded assists on the play and the goal gave Iowa a 2-0 lead.

Nine-seconds after Swaney's goal, Rockford forward Andrei Altybarmakian beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (36 saves) with a wrist shot from the left point to cut Iowa's lead to 2-1.

At the end of the first period, Iowa led 2-1 over Rockford and the IceHogs held a 16-15 edge in shots.

IceHogs forward Cameron Morrison pushed a rebound chance past McIntyre at 5:07 of the second period to tie the game at two goals apiece.

A shot from Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee from the right circle deflected past Soderblom on the power play at 16:15 of the second period. Addison and Shaw were credited with the assists on Chaffee's goal and the Wild led 3-2 following the tally.

Only Iowa managed to add to their total after Morrison's game-tying goal and Iowa entered the second intermission up 3-2. Shots in the second period were even as both sides registered 12 in the stanza. Rockford led 28-27 in shots through two periods.

Rockford forward Mike Hardman followed up his own shot on the power play and scored on the rebound chance to tie the game 3-3 at 5:12 of the third period.

Rau accepted a pass from Wild forward Bryce Gervais and scored on a partial breakaway chance to give Iowa a 4-3 lead at 9:27 of the third period. Gervais and Mermis both recorded assists on Rau's record-breaking goal.

The IceHogs pulled Soderblom for the extra attacker at 17:50 of the third period in an attempt to tie the game.

Rau scored his second goal of the game on the empty net with 50-seconds left in third period to extend Iowa's lead to 5-3. The goal was unassisted.

Iowa held on to their two-goal lead through the end of regulation and secured a 5-3 victory. The Wild outshot the IceHogs 12-11 in the third period. Both teams registered 39 shots in the game

The Wild were hot on the power play as they went 3-for-5 and the IceHogs went 1-for-1 on the night.

The Wild head back to Des Moines to battle the IceHogs once again in their final regular season game on Wednesday, Apr. 27 at 5 p.m. CT.

