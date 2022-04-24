Marshall Shines in Monsters 2-0 Win over Americans
April 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Rochester Americans 2-0 on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 7,872 fans. With the win, the Monsters are now 27-34-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a scoreless first period, Thomas Schemitsch put the Monsters on the board first off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Owen Sillinger at 12:45 of the middle frame. At 15:32 of the third period, Sillinger added a tally of his own with assists to Cole Cassels and Tyler Sikura to give the Monsters a two-goal cushion and close the scoring for the game.
Cleveland's Linden Marshall made 38 stops to secure the shutout in his first AHL win while Rochester's Aaron Dell made 20 saves in defeat.
The Monsters head to Allentown to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:05 p.m. in their last road test of the season. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
This Saturday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. is the Monsters Fan Salute Night as they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins in the final game of the season. The first 5,000 fans receive a retro video game inspired t-shirt courtesy of Medical Mutual.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 - - 2
ROC 0 0 0 - - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 22 1/2 4/4 12 min / 6 inf
ROC 38 0/4 1/2 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Marshall W 38 0 1-1-0
ROC Dell L 20 2 12-7-1
Cleveland Record: 27-34-8-5, 7th North Division
Rochester Record: 36-28-7-3, 6th North Division
