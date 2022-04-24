Werner Makes Season-High 35 Saves But Heat Fall at Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adam Werner made a season-best 35 saves but the Stockton Heat (44-15-5-2) were held off the board as the Bakersfield Condors (36-20-5-5) took a 4-0 decision Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Despite the loss, the Heat clinched their first-ever division championship with the Ontario Reign falling at Colorado. It's the fourth-ever division crown earned by the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate and first since 2006-07.

The Condors took a 2-0 lead in the opening period, Philip Broberg and Brad Malone finding the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes. The lead then reached three in the second period as Tyler Benson lit the lamp, and James Hamblin capped the evening's scoring with an empty-netter with 5:17 remaining in the game.

Werner made a season-best 35 stops on 38 shots faced in the game while Stuart Skinner turned away all 22 shots he saw on the other end.

NOTABLE

Byron Froese's career-long nine-game point streak and Justin Kirkland's career-long four-game goal streak came to a close in the game.

It's the fourth time all year the Heat have lost consecutive games and the third time this season Stockton has been shut out. Every time, Stockton has won the next contest.

The Heat are now 6-2-1-0 on the year against Bakersfield.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-2

STK PK - 3-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Stuart Skinner (22 svs)

Second - Brad Malone (1g,1a)

Third - Tyler Benson (1g,1a)

GOALIES

W - Stuart Skinner (22 saves on 22 shots faced)

L - Adam Werner (35 saves on 38 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat have two regular season games remaining, both on the road, including Tuesday at San Diego and next Saturday, April 30 at Bakersfield.

