T-Birds, Lindgren Blank Bruins Convincingly, 4-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (41-24-6-3) rode the energy of a sold out MassMutual Center to a 4-0 drubbing of the Providence Bruins (36-23-4-6) on Sunday afternoon.

Charlie Lindgren was locked in from the onset in the T-Birds' goal crease, as he was tasked with stopping vaunted Bruins' forward Jack Studnicka on a shorthanded breakaway in the third minute of the game, and "Chuckie Sideburns" answered the bell with a left pad denial to keep the game scoreless.

From there, Springfield's rugged checking line found an offensive boom to open the scoring at 7:01 of the opening frame. Tanner Kaspick and Keean Washkurak did the thankless work in winning a battle against the end wall and getting the puck into the low slot area. From there, Luke Witkowski located the biscuit and spun a forehand shot that squeezed through Kyle Keyser to make it 1-0.

The trio was not done doing its damage, though, and just 3:27 later, Washkurak showed his redirection abilities, tipping a Tommy Cross point wrister over the shoulder of Keyser at 10:28 to make it 2-0. Kaspick also picked up his second assist of the period on Washkurak's 13th goal of his rookie season.

Lindgren's period would not get a whole lot busier, as Providence could manage only six shots in the first 20 minutes, and the 2-0 lead remained in place at the end of one.

7:21 into the second, the defense joined the scoring party when Josh Wesley sneaked down the right-wing point to take a pass from Nathan Todd and slap it through Keyser's legs to make it a 3-0 Thunderbird lead.

Springfield's penalty kill would have to get worked hard in the final period, taking three penalties in barely five minutes of game action, but Lindgren and the PK answered the call, keeping the Bruins off the board on each and every opportunity.

Sam Anas provided the cherry on top when he potted his 20th goal of the season with less than two minutes to play off a setup by Matthew Peca. Anas' goal was also his 60th point of the season, and the winger joins Curtis Valk as the only T-Birds in club history to ever reach that milestone in a single season.

Lindgren has now shut out the Bruins in each of his last two outings against Providence, and the veteran netminder has stopped 65 straight shots from Providence sticks. He has gone 5-0-0 against the Bruins while allowing just four goals in that time.

Springfield will close its regular season with two more road contests this upcoming week on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley (7:05 p.m.) and Friday at Providence (7:05 p.m.). All games can be heard on NewsRadio 560 WHYN and streamed on AHLTV. If the T-Birds earn three or four points in those two games, they will seal their bye from the play-in round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

The Calder Cup playoff schedule will be announced following the conclusion of the AHL regular season on the weekend of April 29 to May 1.

