Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday Afternoon, 4-0

April 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two early goals by Springfield proved to be the difference as the Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds by a 4-0 score.

Jack Studnicka recorded a team-high six shots on goal while Kyle Keyser stopped 25 of 29 shots he faced.

STATS

- The Providence penalty kill kept the Springfield power play off the board killing off all three power play chances.

- Jack Studnicka recorded a team-high six shots on goal.

- Kyle Keyser stopped 25 of the 29 shots he faced.

NEXT GAME

- The Providence Bruins will travel to Syracuse, N.Y. on Wednesday, April 27th to take on the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm EDT.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

CHARLOTTE 72 90 (.625)

SPRINGFIELD 74 91 (.615)

PROVIDENCE 69 82 (.594)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 73 78 (.534)

HERSHEY 75 78 (.520)

BRIDGEPORT 72 73 (.507)

HARTFORD 71 70 (.493)

LEHIGH VALLEY 73 71 (.486)

NEXT GAME 1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 0 0 0

SPRINGFIELD 2 1 1 4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.