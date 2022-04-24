Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday Afternoon, 4-0
April 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two early goals by Springfield proved to be the difference as the Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds by a 4-0 score.
Jack Studnicka recorded a team-high six shots on goal while Kyle Keyser stopped 25 of 29 shots he faced.
STATS
- The Providence penalty kill kept the Springfield power play off the board killing off all three power play chances.
- Jack Studnicka recorded a team-high six shots on goal.
- Kyle Keyser stopped 25 of the 29 shots he faced.
NEXT GAME
- The Providence Bruins will travel to Syracuse, N.Y. on Wednesday, April 27th to take on the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm EDT.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
CHARLOTTE 72 90 (.625)
SPRINGFIELD 74 91 (.615)
PROVIDENCE 69 82 (.594)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 73 78 (.534)
HERSHEY 75 78 (.520)
BRIDGEPORT 72 73 (.507)
HARTFORD 71 70 (.493)
LEHIGH VALLEY 73 71 (.486)
NEXT GAME 1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 0 0 0 0
SPRINGFIELD 2 1 1 4
T-Birds, Lindgren Blank Bruins Convincingly, 4-0 - Springfield Thunderbirds
