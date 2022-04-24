Providence Bruins Sign Eduards Tralmaks to One-Year AHL Cntract Through 2022-23 Season
April 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Provide Bruins announced today, Apr 24, that the team has signed forward Eduards Tralmaks to a one-year American Hockey League contract through the 2022-2023 season.
In his first full AHL season in 2021-22, Tralmaks, 25, has played in 51 games for Providence, scoring 14 goals and adding 13 assists for 27 points. He also ranks second on the team in plus-22 rating. Tralmaks added two goals and two assists for four points in eight games with Providence during the 2020-21 season.
A native of Riga, Latvia, Tralmaks previously spent four seasons with the University of Maine, appearing in 119 NCAA games, scoring 39 goals and totaling 82 points before arriving in Providence.
