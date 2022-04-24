Wolf Pack Conclude Season on 'Fan Appreciation Day'

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will draw the curtain on their 2021-22 regular season today when they play host to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on 'Fan Appreciation Day' at the XL Center. This also concludes a three-in-three set for the Wolf Pack. The club has split the first two games (1-1-0-0) of this weekend's slate.

Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and the Penguins this season. It's also the third and final visit to the XL Center for the Penguins, and the third of three meetings during the 2022 portion of the schedule.

The Penguins scored a 5-1 victory in the most recent meeting on March 30th in Pennsylvania. Kasper Bjorkqvist, Will Reilly, Sam Poulin, and Drew O'Connor all scored in a four-goal outburst for the Penguins in the second period, with Reilly's tally at 13:07 standing as the winner. Anthony Greco would score at 18:58 to make it a 4-1 game, but Michael Chaput punctuated the victory with a goal 13:41 into the third period.

The Wolf Pack are 2-2-1-0 in the season series but have dropped each of the last two meetings in regulation time. The home team is 5-0-0-0 in the head-to-head matchup this season. Hartford's last victory in the season series came on November 6th, a 4-3 decision at the XL Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack snapped their four-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena.

Andy Andreoff opened the scoring for the Islanders 15:15 into the tilt, but Matt Lorito would even the affair less than three minutes later at 18:09. Alex Whelan gave the Pack a lead 30 seconds into the middle stanza, while Ty Ronning tacked on the insurance marker with the eventual game winner at 13:05 of the third period.

Greco leads the Wolf Pack in scoring with 57 points (20 g, 37 a) on the season. He also leads the team in goals with 20. Nick Merkley is second on the club in scoring with 47 points (16 g, 31 a), and has set new career-highs in assists (31) and points (47). He had two assists in last night's victory.

The Pack recalled goaltender François Brassard from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday morning.

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins dropped a 3-1 decision to the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center on Saturday night.

Radim Zohorna opened the scoring 7:05 into the contest, but the Penguins couldn't solve Joel Hofer again. Tommy Cross tied the affair 1-1 at 7:37 of the first period, then James Neal put the T-Birds ahead for good at 19:56. Will Bitten tacked on an empty net goal for the T-Birds at 19:04 of the third period to cement the victory.

The Penguins are 35-30-4-4, good for a .534 points percentage and a fourth place standing in the Atlantic Division. They clinched a Calder Cup Playoff berth on Friday night.

Valtteri Puustinen leads the Penguins in scoring with 41 points (20 g, 21 a). Alexander Nylander leads the club in goals with 21.

Game Information:

Join us today for 'Fan Appreciation Day' at the XL Center! We'll have numerous giveaways throughout the game, while one lucky fan will get the chance to shoot for $100,000!

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

