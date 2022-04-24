Penguins Release First-Round Playoff Schedule
April 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have released the schedule for their first-round series against the Hershey Bears in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Penguins will open the best-of-three series against their in-state rival at home on Friday, May 6. If necessary, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will host the decisive third game on Monday, May 9.
The full series is as follows:
Game 1: Friday, May 6 - Hershey @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Game 2: Sunday, May 8 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Hershey, 5:00 p.m. Giant Center
*Game 3: Monday, May 9 - Hershey @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
* = if necessary
Individual tickets and full playoff packages for the Penguins' postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the Calder Cup Payoffs can visit wbspenguins.com or call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
This will be the eighth postseason meeting all-time between the Penguins and Bears, the first since the 2016 Atlantic Division Final. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has meet Hershey in the postseason more than any other franchise. The Penguins have a 3-4 record in the previous series against the Bears and an 18-19 record in 37 playoff head-to-heads. However, on home ice, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has posted a 14-4 record against its in-state rival.
Penguins Playoff Packages, which include tickets to all potential home games, are also on sale now. By purchasing this package, fans are committing to every home playoff contest played during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. This package includes a 'Pay-As-We-Play' plan, meaning your credit card will not be charged until a game is guaranteed to be played.
Also included for each game in the plan is a $6 voucher per seat, good for use at any SAVOR-run concession stand, or at the Penguins Team Store inside the arena. Vouchers are good only for the game for which they are issued and cannot be carried over to future games.
Playoff Packages are available exclusively through the Penguins' front office. Call (570) 208-7367 to lock in your seats for the postseason.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton still has two games left on its regular-season schedule, both of which are on the road. The Penguins' next game is Friday, Apr. 29 against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop between the Penguins and Crunch slated for 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena.
Season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2022
- Penguins Release First-Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Berggren Makes History in Defeat at Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Announce Playoff Schedule for First Round Series vs. Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Defeat Bears, 5-3, Clinch Playoff Berth - Syracuse Crunch
- Schneider Gets #30, But Ads Fall to Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Control Action at Milwaukee to Gain a Win - Manitoba Moose
- Marshall Shines in Monsters 2-0 Win over Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Break Franchise Mark for Best Record - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins End Three-In-Three with 6-3 Loss at Hartford - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack End Season with 6-3 Victory over Visiting Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Come up Empty-Handed in Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- T-Birds, Lindgren Blank Bruins Convincingly, 4-0 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday Afternoon, 4-0 - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Conclude Season on 'Fan Appreciation Day' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Crunch at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Sign Eduards Tralmaks to One-Year AHL Cntract Through 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- Marlies Host Senators in Final Home Game of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs Look to Jump Even Higher in Standings as Hogs Clash with Wild Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Fall Behind Late In First Of Three Straight Meetings With San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Find Net in Third to Stop Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Werner Makes Season-High 35 Saves But Heat Fall at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hrenak's Efforts Not Enough in Loss to Colorado - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.